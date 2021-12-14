IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kentucky family photo found over 100 miles away after tornado
As the powerful storm system swept through the region on Friday, a family photo from Dawson Springs, Kentucky, as found over 100 miles away in Indiana. Dec. 14, 2021
