Kentucky family survives second tornado in 3 years

- UP NEXT
62 million people at risk of severe weather after deadly weekend storms02:20
Flights delayed and canceled as Memorial Day weekend travel shatters records00:45
At least 15 killed by tornadoes as severe storms wreak havoc across the country03:55
Severe weather risks for millions of holiday travelers as TSA screens record number of passengers03:03
Midwest hit by more strong storms, reported tornadoes01:24
Relentless, deadly severe weather hits the U.S. and Mexico02:22
Widespread destruction in parts of Iowa after wave of tornadoes02:13
New wave of tornadoes hits Midwest01:45
More violent weather ahead after tornadoes reported in Plains01:50
Hundreds of thousands without power in Houston days after deadly wind storm01:54
Powerful storm causes multiple deaths and widespread damage in Houston02:25
Tornado rips through Western Pennsylvania, leaving trail of destruction in its wake01:27
Northern lights visible across U.S., even reaching the deep south, due to solar storm02:13
Severe storms hit Florida after week of violent weather01:29
At least 10 killed in wave of severe weather01:52
Trail of destruction after tornadoes sweep through multiple states02:30
Tornadoes rip through parts of the Plains01:46
- UP NEXT
62 million people at risk of severe weather after deadly weekend storms02:20
Flights delayed and canceled as Memorial Day weekend travel shatters records00:45
At least 15 killed by tornadoes as severe storms wreak havoc across the country03:55
Severe weather risks for millions of holiday travelers as TSA screens record number of passengers03:03
Midwest hit by more strong storms, reported tornadoes01:24
Relentless, deadly severe weather hits the U.S. and Mexico02:22
Play All