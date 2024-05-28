IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kentucky family survives second tornado in 3 years
May 28, 202403:15
  • UP NEXT

    62 million people at risk of severe weather after deadly weekend storms

    02:20

  • Flights delayed and canceled as Memorial Day weekend travel shatters records

    00:45

  • At least 15 killed by tornadoes as severe storms wreak havoc across the country

    03:55

  • Severe weather risks for millions of holiday travelers as TSA screens record number of passengers

    03:03

  • Midwest hit by more strong storms, reported tornadoes

    01:24

  • Relentless, deadly severe weather hits the U.S. and Mexico

    02:22

  • Widespread destruction in parts of Iowa after wave of tornadoes

    02:13

  • New wave of tornadoes hits Midwest

    01:45

  • More violent weather ahead after tornadoes reported in Plains

    01:50

  • Hundreds of thousands without power in Houston days after deadly wind storm

    01:54

  • Powerful storm causes multiple deaths and widespread damage in Houston

    02:25

  • Tornado rips through Western Pennsylvania, leaving trail of destruction in its wake

    01:27

  • Northern lights visible across U.S., even reaching the deep south, due to solar storm

    02:13

  • Severe storms hit Florida after week of violent weather

    01:29

  • At least 10 killed in wave of severe weather

    01:52

  • Trail of destruction after tornadoes sweep through multiple states

    02:30

  • Tornadoes rip through parts of the Plains

    01:46

NBC News NOW

Kentucky family survives second tornado in 3 years

03:15

Powerful storms sweep across multiple states, leaving at least 24 dead over the holiday weekend. NBC News' Maggie Vespa spoke to residents of one hard-hit Kentucky town.May 28, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    62 million people at risk of severe weather after deadly weekend storms

    02:20

  • Flights delayed and canceled as Memorial Day weekend travel shatters records

    00:45

  • At least 15 killed by tornadoes as severe storms wreak havoc across the country

    03:55

  • Severe weather risks for millions of holiday travelers as TSA screens record number of passengers

    03:03

  • Midwest hit by more strong storms, reported tornadoes

    01:24

  • Relentless, deadly severe weather hits the U.S. and Mexico

    02:22
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All