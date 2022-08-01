IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Potential stop in Taiwan looms over Pelosi's Asia trip

    01:59

  • Kansas will be first in nation to vote on state protections of abortion rights

    06:01
    Kentucky floods death toll rises to at least 30 with hundreds unaccounted for, governor says

    02:30
    At least 16 dead as death toll continues to rise in Kentucky floods

    03:44

  • Flash flooding and torrential rain devastate southeastern Kentucky

    00:48

  • GDP falls for second straight quarter as economy shrinks amid recession fears

    05:04

  • An inside look at new Netflix docuseries ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’

    06:41

  • Former Minneapolis police officers being sentenced for violating George Floyd’s civil rights

    02:53

  • Brittney Griner testifies in Russia drug trial, maintains she did not intend to break law

    06:14

  • House Oversight Committee holds hearing with gun manufacturers

    02:16

  • Pence encourages Republicans to 'focus on the future,' not past elections

    01:47

  • Congress moves to address drug pricing, same-sex marriage and more before summer recess

    03:23

  • Vice President Harris discusses reproductive rights as Indiana debates tighter abortion laws

    04:02

  • How genetics, other factors can prevent Covid infections

    02:59

  • White House doctor says Biden's Covid symptoms have 'almost completely resolved'

    02:54

  • Parents retain lawyer after video appears to show Sesame Place characters ignoring kids of color

    03:50

  • Jury deliberations underway in Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress trial

    01:34

  • 'Ninja gyms' are popping up across the country, inspired by 'American Ninja Warrior' TV show

    03:50

  • TikTok creator shares vasectomy details, highlights differences for men and women

    04:20

  • Most young people choose social media over Google for internet searching

    02:13

Kentucky floods death toll rises to at least 30 with hundreds unaccounted for, governor says

02:30

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a press conference Monday that at least 30 people have been killed in severe flooding that struck the state last week and that hundreds more remain unaccounted for. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa reports from Lost Creek, Kentucky. Aug. 1, 2022

