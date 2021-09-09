IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kentucky hospitals close to full capacity as Covid spreads among children

Pediatricians in Kentucky are sounding the alarm on rising Covid-19 cases in children, saying infections are reaching critical levels and pushing local hospitals close to their limits. NBC News’ Cal Perry speaks to Kentucky Children’s Hospital Physician-in-Chief, Dr. Scottie Day, about how hospitals are coping with an influx of Covid-19 patients and the long-term mental impacts the virus is having on children.  Sept. 9, 2021

