Kentucky hospitals close to full capacity as Covid spreads among children
Pediatricians in Kentucky are sounding the alarm on rising Covid-19 cases in children, saying infections are reaching critical levels and pushing local hospitals to their limits. NBC News’ Cal Perry speaks to Kentucky Children’s Hospital Physician-in-Chief, Dr. Scottie Day, about how hospitals are coping with an influx of Covid-19 patients and the long-term mental impacts the virus is having on children. Sept. 9, 2021