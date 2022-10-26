Kentucky miner's family dedication goes viral

Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West amid backlash over antisemitic remarks03:56
Texas teen fights for his life after being shot by San Antonio officer in McDonald's lot01:54
5.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Northern California00:17
- Now Playing
Kentucky miner's family dedication goes viral02:14
- UP NEXT
Cal Tech Seismologist discusses 5.1 magnitude California earthquake01:17
St. Louis high school shooter was armed with 600 rounds of ammunition02:24
5 people rescued from Grand Canyon after being stranded 21 stories down01:29
Arizona hospital misses breast cancers in dozens of patients03:40
Tripledemic puts U.S. hospitals in ‘crisis mode’01:50
Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks interviews with Jan. 6 committee03:15
Native Americans, white farmers work to block proposed carbon pipeline in Dakotas03:33
Armed protesters target Oregon Drag Queen Storytime01:30
Amazon delivery driver dead after dog attack at Missouri home00:38
'A horrific rollercoaster:' Family of San Antonio teen shot by police speak publicly about shooting01:19
St. Louis school gunman armed with AR-15 rifle, 600 rounds of ammo03:16
'I'll probably have a nightmare or two': Hunter survives Wyoming grizzly attack01:07
Victims identified in Dallas hospital shooting02:04
Ohio man says he ‘had no other choice’ than to kill mother of his child, family members01:12
Security footage shows kidnapping attempt outside of Florida school01:28
Texas 8-year-old killed by brother playing with shotgun01:24
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West amid backlash over antisemitic remarks03:56
Texas teen fights for his life after being shot by San Antonio officer in McDonald's lot01:54
5.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Northern California00:17
- Now Playing
Kentucky miner's family dedication goes viral02:14
- UP NEXT
Cal Tech Seismologist discusses 5.1 magnitude California earthquake01:17
St. Louis high school shooter was armed with 600 rounds of ammunition02:24
Play All