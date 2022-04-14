IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Kentucky legislature overrides Gov. Beshear’s veto of transgender sports ban

Kentucky legislature overrides Gov. Beshear’s veto of transgender sports ban

In Kentucky, the state legislature overrides Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of a bill that would prohibit transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams. This makes Kentucky the 15th state to enact such a law which will take effect immediately. April 14, 2022

