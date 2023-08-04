IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Kenya suspends Worldcoin project over data safety concerns

Kenya suspends Worldcoin project over data safety concerns

Kenya has halted the Worldcoin Orb project after concerns that the company is collecting and selling data from users downloading the app. NBC News' Meagan Fitzgerald has the latest. Aug. 4, 2023

