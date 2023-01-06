IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    House enters fourth day of voting amid speaker standoff

House enters fourth day of voting amid speaker standoff

The historic battle over speaker of the House continues after Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough support to be elected speaker in 11 votes over three days. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin breaks down what happens next in the process to elect a speaker and whether McCarthy remains confident in his colleagues to elect him to the speakership. Jan. 6, 2023

