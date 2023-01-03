IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried expected to plead not guilty to fraud charges

    02:47

  • Philadelphia schools require students, teachers to wear masks after holiday break

    04:48

  • 63 Russian soldiers killed in New Year’s Eve attack on barracks

    03:56

  • Thousands gather in Vatican City as Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lies in state

    02:52
    Rep. Kevin McCarthy facing challenges securing votes to become speaker of the House

    03:36
    Russia says its soldiers were killed in HIMARS attack on Donetsk

    00:42

  • Storm system in middle of U.S. bringing winter weather alerts, threats of isolated tornadoes

    03:24

  • Several share details on past interactions with Idaho murder suspect

    02:35

  • 1,600 bats saved during winter storm by Houston animal shelter

    03:10

  • Tips for staying sober while celebrating New Year's

    03:39

  • Netanyahu sworn in as Israeli prime minister with far-right cabinet

    03:33

  • Forecast: Warm conditions coming to eastern states, West faces heavy rainfall

    02:49

  • Some universities are blocking access to TikTok over campus Wi-Fi

    03:28

  • Russian missile strikes across Ukraine targeting electricity infrastructure

    03:52

  • Mom, kids trapped in Target for two days during winter storm

    03:20

  • How to recycle your Christmas tree

    03:33

  • Vatican says retired Pope Benedict's health has 'worsened'

    03:02

  • Buffalo public works commissioner describes city's conditions, plan for storm aftermath

    04:20

  • Rep.-elect George Santos admits to lying about past work experience, education

    02:29

  • Thousands left without power in Washington after attack on substations

    00:31

Rep. Kevin McCarthy facing challenges securing votes to become speaker of the House

03:36

The new Congress is set to hold its opening session where one of the first orders of business will be voting for its next speaker of the House. NBC News’ Ali Vitali breaks down whether Republican Kevin McCarthy can secure enough votes from lawmakers and why some Republicans say McCarthy is not up to job. Jan. 3, 2023

