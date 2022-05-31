IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Kevin Spacey agrees to appear in U.K. court over sexual assault charges

    Could Robb Elementary School be torn down after Uvalde shooting?

  • Rep. Cheney facing difficult re-election battle amid feud with Trump

  • First Asian-American lead cast in Broadway hit 'Dear Evan Hansen'

  • Biden to host BTS at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate

  • Fighting intensifies as Russian forces close in Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine

  • Funerals to begin one week after Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

  • How climate change is contributing to the sand shortage

  • AAPI TikTok creators share their journeys balancing Asian and American identities

  • How Black churches help drive voters to the polls

  • Film industry hopes big movies bring audiences back to theaters this summer

  • Zelenskyy reiterates offer for talks with Putin after Russian advances 

  • The Curious Case of Depp v. Heard

  • Religious leaders discuss faith and reproductive rights

  • Jury deliberations are underway in Depp-Heard $50 million defamation trial

  • Officials arrest 41 people in $3.8 million shoplifting ring in New York

  • Monkeypox virus spreads around world

  • Uvalde community bound by grief and in need of support

  • Protestors demonstrate across NRA convention in Houston

  • Puerto Ricans protest privatization of public beaches

Kevin Spacey agrees to appear in U.K. court over sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey will "voluntarily appear" in a U.K. court in response to new sexual assault charges involving three separate men. In a statement provided to NBC News, Spacey said he is "confident" that he can prove his innocence. May 31, 2022

