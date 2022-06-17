Kevin Spacey appears in U.K. court over four sexual abuse charges

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey made his first court appearance in London over four counts of sexual assault he stands accused of from three men. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports on how Spacey made no comment, however, his lawyers tell the court he “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case”June 17, 2022

