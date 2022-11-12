IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly re-elected in Arizona, defeating Republican Blake Masters

  Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon's governor race

  Republican Lombardo defeats Sisolak in Nevada governor's race

    Key Arizona races still too early to call

    Cheney: Midterm election results were a 'victory for team normal'

  Trump ramps up attacks on potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis

  Maricopa County says 400,000 ballots remain in vote count

  Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'

  Biden is 'going to have to work with us,' says newly elected GOP congressman

  Full Panel: Trump 'is a loser after Tuesday'

  The margin in Lauren Boebert's race is so close, it 'smells like recount territory'

  LGBTQ candidates from all 50 states represented on midterm ballots

  Biden: 'Good day for America' after Democrats' midterm performance

  How elections in Arizona and Nevada could swing balance of power

  Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker Senate race headed to a runoff

  Georgia Senate race heads to December runoff

  Full Panel: Can Ron DeSantis win moderates outside of Florida?

  Democrats exceeded expectations despite being 'famously lousy' at messaging: Gov. Phil Murphy

  Hillary Clinton on midterm elections: 'It turns out women enjoy having human rights'

  'Good luck, America': Control of the House is too close to call

  Midterm elections result in victories for abortion rights supporters

Key Arizona races still too early to call

In battleground Arizona, Democrat Katie Hobbs is pulling ahead of former TV anchor Kari Lake in the hotly contested gubernatorial race where Lake is now casting doubt over the election. In the race for senator, Democrat Mark Kelly is widening his lead over Blake Masters by more than 5%. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has more from Phoenix on the key races still too early to call. Nov. 12, 2022

