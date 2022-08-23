IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Education Secy. Cardona: U.S. teacher shortage ‘did not start with the pandemic’

    08:03

  • Ali Vitali explores why U.S. hasn’t a female president in new book ‘Electable’

    06:16

  • Why Trump is asking for ‘special master’ to oversee seized Mar-a-Lago documents

    03:39
  • Now Playing

    Key races to watch in New York, Florida primaries

    08:07
  • UP NEXT

    Singapore to decriminalize sex between men, prime minister says

    04:01

  • Biden administration to release 1.8 million monkeypox vaccine doses

    04:20

  • NBC News poll: Majority of voters say investigations into Trump should continue

    05:07

  • Europe struggles to control worsening energy crisis

    03:33

  • Giuliani set to testify before Georgia grand jury in 2020 election probe

    03:44

  • How ranked-choice voting could affect Alaska's Senate race this fall

    00:56

  • Rapid climate change, megadrought putting historic stress on Grand Canyon's ecosystem

    02:30

  • 'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland takes a break from social media for his mental health

    01:32

  • NBA will not schedule any games on Election Day to encourage voting

    04:47

  • Jill Biden tests positive for Covid, experiencing mild symptoms

    03:12

  • Florida citizen scientists are running oyster nurseries to restore endangered habitat

    02:41

  • Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather nearly 50 years later

    00:50

  • Climate change effects are forcing more Americans to move

    03:56

  • Where Afghanistan-U.S. relations stand one year after Taliban takeover

    05:21

  • Griner defense team files appeal to drug conviction

    00:31

  • Metaverse 101: Experiencing virtual reality for the first time

    06:46

NBC News NOW

Key races to watch in New York, Florida primaries

08:07

Ahead of a busy primary day in states across the country, NBC News’ Dasha Burns and Shaq Brewster break down the key races to watch as powerful House Democrats face-off against each other in New York and Florida Democrats prepare to run against Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio. Aug. 23, 2022

  • Education Secy. Cardona: U.S. teacher shortage ‘did not start with the pandemic’

    08:03

  • Ali Vitali explores why U.S. hasn’t a female president in new book ‘Electable’

    06:16

  • Why Trump is asking for ‘special master’ to oversee seized Mar-a-Lago documents

    03:39
  • Now Playing

    Key races to watch in New York, Florida primaries

    08:07
  • UP NEXT

    Singapore to decriminalize sex between men, prime minister says

    04:01

  • Biden administration to release 1.8 million monkeypox vaccine doses

    04:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All