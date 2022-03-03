Russian forces appear to capture key Ukrainian city of Kherson
06:36
Russia appears to have captured the key Ukrainian city of Kherson in its first major advancement since the invasion began. NBC News’ Matt Bradley breaks down what is happening in Kherson and how it could impact the course of the invasion. March 3, 2022
