Kia and Hyundai recall nearly 485,000 vehicles over fire concerns
00:27
Officials at Kia and Hyundai are telling owners in the U.S. to park outdoors due to concerns of engines catching fire even if they are turned off. The automakers have at least 11 reports of fires but no reported injuries; this adds to the string of fire and engine failure problems the company has faced the past six years.Feb. 10, 2022
