Kim Potter takes the stand in trial over Daunte Wright's death

Former Minnesota Police Officer Kim Potter took the stand in her own defense as she faces manslaughter charges for the death of Daunte Wright. NBC's Shaquille Brewster has details.Dec. 17, 2021
