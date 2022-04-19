IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Kimberly Guilfoyle testifies before Jan. 6 committee

    04:34
  • UP NEXT

    Can Ukraine’s military hold off Russia’s offensive in the Donbas region?

    04:30

  • U.S. announces self-imposed ban on ‘dangerous’ anti-satellite missile tests

    03:49

  • Russia launches renewed ground attack in eastern Ukraine

    05:57

  • Florida judge overturns Biden administration's mask mandate on public transportation

    05:19

  • Violent crime rates surge in U.S. during the pandemic

    07:39

  • Body of 51-year-old woman found inside duffel bag in NYC

    03:20

  • Utah police find California teen alive after 2019 disappearance

    03:40

  • Officials brace for influx of migrants at U.S. border when Title 42 ends

    04:15

  • Father writes song 'Be Strong' to newborn son in NICU

    02:19

  • Massachusetts teenager thwarts burglary with kitchen knives

    01:39

  • Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' website Infowars files for bankruptcy

    04:35

  • NBC News investigates how 'Russian Gatsby' moved his billions 

    02:52

  • Gay couple suing NYC over denying IVF coverage: ‘We can’t afford’ to start family without benefits

    06:24

  • Democrats still aiming to pass pieces of Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan

    03:24

  • Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy

    00:20

  • Where's my tax refund? How to get your money faster

    02:54

  • Supreme Court declines to hear case over vaccine mandate for New York City teachers

    02:13

  • How Russian forces are attempting to advance in eastern Ukraine

    01:25

  • Lawmakers raise concerns over Jan. 6 helping create blueprint for success next time

    03:14

NBC News NOW

Kimberly Guilfoyle testifies before Jan. 6 committee

04:34

The House January 6 committee spoke to Donald Trump, Jr.’s fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle yesterday, making her the latest member of the former president’s inner circle to meet with the committee. NBC News’ Ali Vitali breaks down what the committee learned from her testimony and how it could impact the investigation into the Capitol riot. April 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Kimberly Guilfoyle testifies before Jan. 6 committee

    04:34
  • UP NEXT

    Can Ukraine’s military hold off Russia’s offensive in the Donbas region?

    04:30

  • U.S. announces self-imposed ban on ‘dangerous’ anti-satellite missile tests

    03:49

  • Russia launches renewed ground attack in eastern Ukraine

    05:57

  • Florida judge overturns Biden administration's mask mandate on public transportation

    05:19

  • Violent crime rates surge in U.S. during the pandemic

    07:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All