  • Israel ends its two day military operation in the occupied West Bank

  • NAACP challenges legacy admissions after Supreme Court’s ruling on affirmative action

    King Charles III marks second coronation in Scotland

    Prigozhin appears to call for support after rebellion against Moscow

  • Thousands of Southern California hotel workers on strike

  • How online scammers are luring victims with romantic relationships

  • Kevin Spacey sexual offense trial underway in London

  • How to safely celebrate the Fourth of July amid extreme weather

  • Fewer arrests made in protests over fatal police shooting in France

  • Israel launches deadly military operation in occupied West Bank

  • Biden condemns Supreme Court’s ruling on student loan relief plan

  • Millions under severe weather threat ahead of Fourth of July holiday

  • Suspected Chinese spy balloon used American-made technology

  • An inside look at the Aspen Ideas Festival

  • What is the public opinion on affirmative action?

  • Extreme heat expected to disrupt July Fourth travel

  • Affirmative action ruling will impact ‘feeling of belonging’ on campuses, HBCU dean says

  • Biden ‘disappointed’ with Supreme Court’s overturning of affirmative action

  • Harvard student reacts to affirmative action ruling: 'This has immediate impacts'

  • Biden pushes economic vision amid re-election campaign

NBC News NOW

King Charles III marks second coronation in Scotland

Two months after his coronation at Westminster Abbey in London, King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned again in Scotland as part of a hundreds-year-old tradition. NBC News royal commentator Daisy McAndrews explains what to expect from the king’s second coronation and how people living in Scotland are reacting.July 5, 2023

