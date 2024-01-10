IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • House panel considers impeachment of DHS Secretary Mayorkas

    02:30
  • Now Playing

    Kirby: No ‘slackening of an effort’ to find why Austin was hospitalized

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    Hunter Biden makes surprise appearance at House hearing to hold him in contempt

    04:00

  • AI food scanners that track nutritional values debut at CES

    01:45

  • New majority Black voting district means ‘fair representation', Alabama voter says 

    03:08

  • A.I. bartender makes drinks based on customer's mood

    02:39

  • 2023 was the hottest year in recorded history

    02:59

  • Flooding, blizzards, tornadoes to impact millions across U.S.

    03:44

  • Trump remains defiant after immunity hearing on election interference case

    02:56

  • Debate mounts over Oregon's drug decriminalization law

    04:03

  • Two additional batches of Epstein documents released

    02:35

  • 13-year-old meets Tetris creator after beating original game

    03:54

  • Best movie predictions for the 81st annual Golden Globes

    04:48

  • Father and son charged in killing of pregnant Texas teen and boyfriend

    02:34

  • Police: Shooter dead, 3 wounded in Iowa school shooting

    03:52

  • LA County facing lawsuit after deputy fatally shoots mother of two

    03:42

  • Blasts kill over 100 people during memorial of Iranian commander

    02:49

  • White House asks Supreme Court to allow razor wire at Texas border to be cut

    03:15

  • Imam expected to survive after being shot at Newark mosque

    01:35

  • Judge rules fentanyl overdoses lawsuit against Snapchat can move forward

    04:39

NBC News NOW

Kirby: No ‘slackening of an effort’ to find why Austin was hospitalized

02:24

National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told reporters that there was no “slackening of an effort” to find out why U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was hospitalized. NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell reports on the latest fallout after Austin revealed to the White House that he had a cancer diagnosis days after being hospitalized.Jan. 10, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • House panel considers impeachment of DHS Secretary Mayorkas

    02:30
  • Now Playing

    Kirby: No ‘slackening of an effort’ to find why Austin was hospitalized

    02:24
  • UP NEXT

    Hunter Biden makes surprise appearance at House hearing to hold him in contempt

    04:00

  • AI food scanners that track nutritional values debut at CES

    01:45

  • New majority Black voting district means ‘fair representation', Alabama voter says 

    03:08

  • A.I. bartender makes drinks based on customer's mood

    02:39
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All