IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Durbin refutes Cornyn's claims that Judge Jackson called Bush, Rumsfeld 'war criminals'01:14
Sen. Cornyn asks Judge Jackson why she called George W. Bush a 'war criminal' in legal filing01:13
Judge Jackson: 'Judges are not policy makers'00:50
Judge Jackson: A diverse Supreme Court 'provides for the opportunity for role models'03:11
Breaking down the historical context of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination03:30
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to face questions from Senators05:46
Russian supplies running out as air attacks increase, Ukrainian military says05:03
Ukrainian humanitarian crisis continues as more than 3,000 people evacuate Mariupol03:32
Ukrainian hacker joins war effort via internet03:12
Higher gas prices leading to surge of fuel heists03:21
Reckless driving caught on camera in NYC and LA leads to manhunt02:18
Miami Beach declares state of emergency over spring break violence03:04
Book recommendations with NBC News Senior Political Reporter Jon Allen04:23
How content creators are using TikTok livestreaming as future of e-commerce03:48
Rideshare companies impose fuel surcharges to help offset rising gas prices04:28
Booker: Senate poised to 'break another barrier' with Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination02:11
Hawley questions Jackson’s ‘leniency’ on child porn offender sentences during opening statement03:25
Cruz criticizes Democrats for past 'disgraceful behavior' at Supreme Court nomination hearings02:53
Russian court labels Meta an extremist organization00:18
Whitehouse slams Republicans for claims that prior SCOTUS nominees were result of 'dark money'01:45
Klobuchar questions Judge Jackson on the Supreme Court's 'shadow docket'03:46
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson about her views on the Supreme Court's "shadow docket," expedited decisions made without oral argument or briefing.March 22, 2022
UP NEXT
Durbin refutes Cornyn's claims that Judge Jackson called Bush, Rumsfeld 'war criminals'01:14
Sen. Cornyn asks Judge Jackson why she called George W. Bush a 'war criminal' in legal filing01:13
Judge Jackson: 'Judges are not policy makers'00:50
Judge Jackson: A diverse Supreme Court 'provides for the opportunity for role models'03:11
Breaking down the historical context of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination03:30
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to face questions from Senators05:46