NBC News NOW

Klobuchar questions Judge Jackson on the Supreme Court's 'shadow docket'

03:46

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson about her views on the Supreme Court's "shadow docket," expedited decisions made without oral argument or briefing.March 22, 2022

