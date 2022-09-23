Kremlin-orchestrated voting underway in Ukraine in 'referendums' on joining Russia

Alex Jones reprimanded by judge after heated exchange during second defamation trial03:17
Special master gives Trump one week to prove Mar-a-Lago ‘planted’ evidence claim03:32
- Now Playing
Kremlin-orchestrated voting underway in Ukraine in 'referendums' on joining Russia04:37
- UP NEXT
Congress grills top bank chiefs on economy, Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike03:28
Iran curbs internet access in effort to quell deadly protests04:08
Latinos reclaim accent marks in effort to reconnect with their roots02:47
Biden criticizes Russia’s ‘outrageous’ invasion of Ukraine during U.N. address04:07
How GOP lawmakers are reacting to Trump’s mounting legal battles03:13
Trump’s legal troubles mount amid DOJ investigation and N.Y. attorney general lawsuit06:47
Deadly protests erupt in Iran over woman’s death while in ‘morality police’ custody04:08
How to prepare for flu season as experts warn of a surge in cases03:17
Special master expresses doubt over declassification of documents sized from Mar-a-Lago03:38
Putin announces partial mobilization of reserve troops as Ukraine regains territory06:42
Why social media influencers are tapping into ‘millennial nostalgia’03:07
What does the end of the Covid pandemic look like in the U.S.?03:46
Couple takes children with declining vision on year-long worldwide trip03:17
President Biden’s approval numbers on the rise, NBC News poll shows03:35
Court hearing set for case involving documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate04:25
What’s next for Adnan Syed after his murder conviction was overturned?05:06
Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis after two decades03:19
Alex Jones reprimanded by judge after heated exchange during second defamation trial03:17
Special master gives Trump one week to prove Mar-a-Lago ‘planted’ evidence claim03:32
- Now Playing
Kremlin-orchestrated voting underway in Ukraine in 'referendums' on joining Russia04:37
- UP NEXT
Congress grills top bank chiefs on economy, Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike03:28
Iran curbs internet access in effort to quell deadly protests04:08
Latinos reclaim accent marks in effort to reconnect with their roots02:47
Play All