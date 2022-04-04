Kremlin relies on propaganda, censorship to shield Russians from reality of war
03:49
NBC's Ken Dilanian breaks down the power of Kremlin's propaganda by using censorship to shield Russians from the reality of war, and spoke to investigative reporter Alexey Kovalev, who said years of disinformation have left much of the Russian public "in the grip of conspiracy theories." April 4, 2022
Now Playing
Kremlin relies on propaganda, censorship to shield Russians from reality of war
03:49
UP NEXT
Police arrest suspect involved in Sacramento mass shooting
03:42
'It was a scene of chaos': Community activist describes aftermath of Sacramento shooting
02:21
Breaking down how Russia is shifting forces in Ukraine
02:51
Elon Musk becomes Twitter's largest shareholder
01:24
Putin ally Viktor Orban wins fourth term as Hungarian prime minister