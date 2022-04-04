IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Kremlin relies on propaganda, censorship to shield Russians from reality of war

NBC News NOW

Kremlin relies on propaganda, censorship to shield Russians from reality of war

NBC's Ken Dilanian breaks down the power of Kremlin's propaganda by using censorship to shield Russians from the reality of war, and spoke to investigative reporter Alexey Kovalev, who said years of disinformation have left much of the Russian public "in the grip of conspiracy theories."  April 4, 2022

    Kremlin relies on propaganda, censorship to shield Russians from reality of war

Best of NBC News

