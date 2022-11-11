IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Kroger, Albertsons to merge amid soaring food costs

Kroger, Albertsons to merge amid soaring food costs

As food costs are up more than 12% from 2021, two of America’s largest grocery store chains, Kroger and Albertsons, are preparing to merge in a deal worth roughly $25 billion. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Sarah Miller from the American Economic Liberties Project which publicly opposes the planned merger as some lawmakers claim it would increase consumer costs. Nov. 11, 2022

    Kroger, Albertsons to merge amid soaring food costs

