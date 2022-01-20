Kroger employee unions fight for a living wage

With inflation in the spotlight, thousands of Kroger workers are on an ongoing strike as their paychecks are not going as far as they used to. NBC News’ Maura Barrett explains how the union representing these workers released a survey that found 75% of responding employees are food insecure. Jan. 20, 2022
