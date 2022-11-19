IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    L.A. driver who struck sheriff recruits released from jail 

    01:46
    Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison

    02:44

  • Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison

    05:36

  • One adult, three children found shot to death in Virginia home

    01:00

  • Elizabeth Holmes to face sentencing in fraud case

    03:58

  • Inside U.S. mission aiding Colombia in fight against cartels

    04:34

  • Wrong-way driver who struck L.A. sheriff recruits arrested

    01:38

  • Las Vegas teen allegedly held captive for nearly a year

    01:03

  • Deaths of five Phoenix family members investigated as homicide

    01:32

  • Texas parents charged after boy found dead in washing machine

    01:27

  • NYPD investigates attacks possibly linked to deaths of two gay men

    03:08

  • Wrong-way driver strikes L.A. sheriff recruits

    01:25

  • UVa student charged in shooting deaths of three Cavaliers football players

    02:28

  • Off-duty police officer shoots two women before dying by suicide in New York

    01:38

  • Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack pleads not guilty to federal charges

    01:06

  • Video of Georgia deputies punching inmate triggers investigation

    01:20

  • Arrest made in case of missing Idaho boy Michael Vaughan

    02:15

  • Father of UVA shooting suspect speaks out: ‘I can't believe it was him’

    02:02

  • University of Idaho campus mourning after four students found dead

    01:57

  • Giuliani will not face federal charges in N.Y.

    02:42

L.A. driver who struck sheriff recruits released from jail 

01:46

Los Angeles officials say the wrong-way driver who struck 25 sheriff’s recruits has been released from jail due to insufficient evidence after being initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports on how the investigation continues as they work with the district attorney’s office to file charges. Nov. 19, 2022

