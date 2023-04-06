L.A. Metro testing classical music program to improve safety

- Now Playing
L.A. Metro testing classical music program to improve safety02:21
- UP NEXT
YouTuber allegedly shot while filming prank video in Virginia mall02:33
Shooting deaths of three Florida teens are connected, say investigators02:19
Tennessee lawmaker facing expulsion discusses protests following Nashville shooting06:51
Bud Light partnership with trans influencer sparks online protests02:00
Tech exec Bob Lee fatally stabbed in San Francisco01:43
‘Tornado Alley’ storms becoming deadlier and more frequent01:49
Maryland investigation uncovers sexual abuse of 600-plus children by Catholic Church02:21
Severe storms devastate the Midwest and South01:29
Couple ties knot just feet from Trump arraignment in 'memorable' ceremony01:45
Gov. Whitmer signs bill repealing Michigan's 1931 abortion ban01:34
North Carolina state lawmaker switches from Democratic to Republican party01:42
Watch: Drone footage shows extensive damage after Missouri tornado00:49
Florida police: 3 separate shootings that killed 3 teens are connected01:19
Janet Protasiewicz’s win gives liberals majority on Wisconsin Supreme Court03:51
Videos show tornadic winds in Illinois, possible tornado in Iowa00:56
Levi's plans to use A.I. models causing online backlash03:41
Trump: ‘I never thought anything like this could happen in America’02:25
AI’s growing presence on apps like Snapchat raises concerns for parents02:29
Nashville officers speak out after tragic elementary school shooting01:57
- Now Playing
L.A. Metro testing classical music program to improve safety02:21
- UP NEXT
YouTuber allegedly shot while filming prank video in Virginia mall02:33
Shooting deaths of three Florida teens are connected, say investigators02:19
Tennessee lawmaker facing expulsion discusses protests following Nashville shooting06:51
Bud Light partnership with trans influencer sparks online protests02:00
Tech exec Bob Lee fatally stabbed in San Francisco01:43
Play All