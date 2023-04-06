IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

L.A. Metro testing classical music program to improve safety

02:21

The Los Angeles Metro is testing out a classical music program in their stations to “create an atmosphere appropriate for spending short periods of time.” NBC’s Rehema Ellis explains how this tactic has been used elsewhere to drive away unhoused people and prevent loitering.  April 6, 2023

