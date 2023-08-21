IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    LA County sheriff ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Tropical Storm Hilary damage

    Trump scraps plan to release 'irrefutable report' claiming election fraud in Georgia

    00:42

  • Biden holds meeting with leaders of South Korea and Japan at Camp David

    02:56

  • An inside look at Detroit Police Department's mental health unit

    02:52

  • Hilary strengthens to hurricane as it heads toward West Coast

    02:28

  • Attorneys: Tuohy family 'devastated' by Michael Oher lawsuit

    02:25

  • What to know about the Inflation Reduction Act

    03:22

  • Fulton County DA proposes Trump trial start date of March 4

    01:26

  • Leonard Bernstein’s family responds to backlash against Bradley Cooper portrayal of composer

    02:28

  • Seized items to be returned to Kansas newspaper after controversial police raid

    02:02

  • Entire police department in Minnesota town resigns

    02:24

  • Former FBI agent pleads guilty to working for Russian oligarch

    03:10

  • Maui residents need more communication from FEMA, wildfire survivor says

    04:18

  • How Trump’s fourth indictment is impacting Republican voters

    01:37

  • How a conservatorship differs from adoption

    02:13

  • Mother of Virginia 6-year-old who shot his teacher pleads guilty to child neglect

    02:46

  • Why young people are using memes to flirt on dating apps

    02:30

  • FBI: Philadelphia teen arrested on terrorism charges

    02:15

  • Tracking trade winds in Hawaii after deadly wildfires

    01:42

  • Mob ransacks L.A. Nordstrom and uses bear spray to disarm security

    01:56

LA County sheriff ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Tropical Storm Hilary damage

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Hilary moves up the West Coast with millions of people under flood alerts. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna joins News NOW to share how his deputies are responding to damage from the storm.  Aug. 21, 2023

    LA County sheriff ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Tropical Storm Hilary damage

