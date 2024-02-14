IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Thousands of migrants in Chicago on edge as shelter evictions loom

    03:45

  • Shipwreck hunters discover remains of WWII ship that sank in 1940

    02:10
  • Now Playing

    LA mayor warns of dangerous stunts after man appears to jump off skyscraper

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    House votes to impeach Mayorkas

    02:37

  • Los Angeles police arrest two suspects in shooting spree that killed four people

    03:04

  • Thousands of flight attendants walk out as ride-share drivers prepare for strike at U.S. airports 

    00:56

  • Man accused of fatally shooting Tennessee sheriff’s deputy captured

    02:29

  • LAPD increases security after parachuter jumps from skyscraper

    01:58

  • Leading GOP candidate for N.C. governor targets transgender restroom use

    01:40

  • Bodycam shows Texas deputies shoot woman mistaken for an intruder

    01:48

  • CPI report says inflation up 0.3% in January

    04:54

  • NYC emergency management chief on how the city prepared for the winter storm

    03:06

  • Judge dismisses lawsuits tied to Harvard morgue scandal

    01:47

  • Warnings issued to stay off roads as millions affected by Northeast snowstorms

    03:00

  • Video shows the moment a jet crashes into a Florida highway

    00:54

  • Generous customer leaves behind $10K tip at Michigan restaurant

    01:53

  • Trump backlash grows after controversial remarks about NATO

    02:32

  • Nightly News Exclusive: Lester Holt one-on-one with Joint Chiefs Chairman CQ Brown

    03:25

  • Defense Secretary Austin transfers responsibilities following hospitalization

    00:35

  • Disney on Ice skater hospitalized after fall during Minneapolis show

    01:34

NBC News NOW

LA mayor warns of dangerous stunts after man appears to jump off skyscraper

02:49

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is warning residents about dangerous stunts after video appeared to show four people base jumping from graffiti-covered skyscrapers in the city. The owner of the building was given a deadline to secure and clean up the site. Feb. 14, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Thousands of migrants in Chicago on edge as shelter evictions loom

    03:45

  • Shipwreck hunters discover remains of WWII ship that sank in 1940

    02:10
  • Now Playing

    LA mayor warns of dangerous stunts after man appears to jump off skyscraper

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    House votes to impeach Mayorkas

    02:37

  • Los Angeles police arrest two suspects in shooting spree that killed four people

    03:04

  • Thousands of flight attendants walk out as ride-share drivers prepare for strike at U.S. airports 

    00:56
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All