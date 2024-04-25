IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
LAPD marches towards USC protesters
April 25, 202403:21
Los Angeles police wearing riot gear are seen marching towards the protesters on the USC campus, as tensions over the pro-Palestinian demonstrations have grown on college campuses across the U.S.April 25, 2024

