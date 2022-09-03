IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    LAPD release bodycam footage in shooting of Black man

LAPD release bodycam footage in shooting of Black man

An investigation is underway into a police-involved shooting in Los Angeles as body camera footage shows an officer shooting a Black man that they initially claimed was armed but was not carrying a weapon. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the details. Sept. 3, 2022

