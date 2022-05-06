IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Family sues U.S. government for son's killing at Illinois federal prison

    02:06
    Large explosion reported at hotel in Havana, Cuba

    06:49
    Giuliani cancels appearance with Jan. 6 committee

    02:59

  Chief Justice Roberts calls leak of draft opinion on Roe v. Wade 'absolutely appalling'

    03:00

  April jobs report shows continued job growth amid concerns about inflation

    02:40

  Ukrainian 'complex operation' underway to evacuate civilians from Mariupol

    05:27

  Good to Know: FDA warns against making baby formula, Airbnb cracks down on parties, Starbucks launches NFT rewards

    02:58

  Biden to discuss future of manufacturing jobs in Ohio

    03:39

  U.S. economy added 428,000 jobs in April

    00:25

  NH police plead for public's help in case of couple murdered on their afternoon hike

    02:17

  Mother of former Miss USA speaks out for first time after daughter's suicide 

    04:58

  Women share intimate stories of their abortions

    08:53

  Woman saves mother-in-law's life through kidney transplant

    02:00

  U.S. State Department considers Brittney Griner 'wrongfully detained'

    02:08

  Amber Heard details alleged sexual assault from ex-husband Johnny Depp

    04:13

  How one million U.S. Covid deaths look like across the country 

    02:57

  Officials say U.S. intel helped Ukraine sink Russian ship

    02:15

  Service members sue 3M over 'dangerously' faulty military earplugs

    06:19

  Millions still under strict Covid rules in China with little hope for return to normal

    03:34

  At least three killed in stabbing attack near Tel Aviv

    02:55

Large explosion reported at hotel in Havana, Cuba

06:49

There are reports of a large explosion near a hotel in Havana, Cuba. Recovery options are underway and there has not been a report on casualties yet. NBC's Ed Augustin has details.May 6, 2022

