DEVELOPING: Las Vegas police say suspect is dead in UNLV shooting with multiple victims

    Las Vegas police respond to shooting on UNLV campus, say suspect is dead

Las Vegas police respond to shooting on UNLV campus, say suspect is dead

Las Vegas police are responding to a shooting on the University of Nevada campus. Officials say the suspect is deceased and that there are multiple shooting victims. Their conditions are unknown.Dec. 6, 2023

