    Late season flu rages throughout U.S.

Late season flu rages throughout U.S.

The flu continues to rage across the U.S. in an unusually long season. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by professor Robert Garry, a virologist from Tulane University, to discuss why it has been almost 40 years since the flu season peaked this late in the year. May 12, 2022

    Late season flu rages throughout U.S.

