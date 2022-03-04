Latin American countries evacuate its citizens from Ukraine
01:46
Mexico is rushing to evacuate its citizens out of Ukraine by sending an Air Force plane for the Mexican nationals to escape the devastation. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez explains how other Latin American countries are joining in the effort to bring the Latin refugees to safety. March 4, 2022
Puerto Ricans protest the privatization of public beaches
04:19
National labor shortage and inflation driving up child care costs in U.S.
02:05
Ex-officer involved in police raid that killed Breonna Taylor found not guilty
02:55
Now Playing
Latin American countries evacuate its citizens from Ukraine
01:46
UP NEXT
Philadelphia police fatally shoot a 12-year-old boy
03:06
What an attack on a nuclear power plant could mean for Ukraine