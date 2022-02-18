IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Latino group projects higher voter turnout for midterms in battleground states

Latino group projects higher voter turnout for midterms in battleground states

02:03

According to estimates from the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, one in 10 midterm voters could be Latino. NBC News’ Alison Morris is joined by NBC Latino national reporter Suzanne Gamboa to discuss how three battleground states are expecting a bump in Latino voter turnout while Texas and New Mexico could see drops in votes. Feb. 18, 2022

