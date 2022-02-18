Latino group projects higher voter turnout for midterms in battleground states
02:03
According to estimates from the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, one in 10 midterm voters could be Latino. NBC News’ Alison Morris is joined by NBC Latino national reporter Suzanne Gamboa to discuss how three battleground states are expecting a bump in Latino voter turnout while Texas and New Mexico could see drops in votes. Feb. 18, 2022
Now Playing
Latino group projects higher voter turnout for midterms in battleground states
02:03
UP NEXT
Trump takes aim at Wisconsin ballot drop boxes
04:05
Former VP Pence: ‘President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election.’
01:46
New York set to approve new statewide political map ahead of midterms
02:44
Republicans zero in on receptacles used for ballots ahead of midterm elections
02:19
Arizona Republicans propose changes to elections after 2020 election review finds no fraud