Latinos reclaim accent marks in effort to reconnect with their roots

Many Latinos historically abandoned accent marks in their first and last names when immigrating to the U.S., and technology has often made it more complicated to use them, but a growing trend among the Latino community is seeing many reclaiming accent marks in their names. Axios Latino Editor Astrid Galvan joins News NOW to explain what’s behind the trend and how it’s helping Latinos reconnect with their roots. Sept. 22, 2022

