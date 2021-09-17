Study: Latinos underrepresented in Hollywood but go to theaters at higher rates
A new study on Hispanic representation in Hollywood shows that Latinos are heavily underrepresented in films, even though members of that community go to movie theaters at a high rate than others. Associate Professor of communication at the University of Southern California, Dr. Stacy Smith, joins News NOW to discuss how the study was conducted and the impact it has on underrepresented communities. Sept. 17, 2021