Lavrov walks out of U.N. meeting as West confronts Russia over war in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Ukraine a “totalitarian nazi-like state” before walking out of a U.N. Security Council meeting. Prior to that, U.S. Secretary Blinken called upon assembly members to send a clear message to Russia to stop using nuclear threats in the war against Ukraine. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin reports. Sept. 22, 2022