Sen. Graham calls on Biden to 'push back against Putin'
02:57
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are calling on President Biden to immediately impose strong sanctions against Russia after troops had been ordered into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., offered his support to any action the president would take to "push back against Putin." NBC's Leigh Ann Caldwell has details.Feb. 22, 2022
