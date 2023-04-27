IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawmakers propose rules for teen social media use

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is proposing new rules for platforms including one that would make 13 the legal age to use social media. NBC’s Garrett Haake has the latest on the new initiative from Capitol Hill to protect children.April 27, 2023

