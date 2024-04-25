IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The show must go on: Lawmakers team up with actors on STAGE Act legislation
April 25, 202404:59
  • Now Playing

    The show must go on: Lawmakers team up with actors on STAGE Act legislation

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    Police and pro-Palestinian protesters clash at Boston's Emerson College

    01:35

  • Chicago's iconic Rat Hole sidewalk landmark is removed

    00:56

  • At least 34 arrested at UT Austin pro-Palestinian demonstration

    02:11

  • FDA testing dairy cows for bird flu after fragments found in pasteurized milk

    02:36

  • LAPD begins arresting protesters on USC campus

    02:24

  • LAPD marches towards USC protesters

    03:21

  • Residents in South Carolina call police after cicadas create loud buzz

    01:00

  • Insurers scale back reimbursements for drugs used for weight loss

    02:44

  • Biden signs foreign aid bill to provide new funding to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

    01:35

  • New pro-Palestinian protests on campuses across the country

    03:28

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on highly restrictive Idaho abortion law

    03:49

  • Biden Administration announces new rules to speed refunds for passengers whose flights are disrupted

    01:34

  • Flint, Michigan residents still fighting for safe water 10 years after crisis

    05:22

  • Arizona state House votes to repeal Civil War-era abortion ban

    04:06

  • Deathbed confession helps solve West Virginia cold case

    03:16

  • Brown University students join pro-Palestinian protests

    01:19

  • Cameraman sues Megan Thee Stallion for harassment

    02:18

  • Foreign aid passes: How the delay in funding affected Ukraine and Israel wars

    04:03

  • FDA finds fragments of the bird flu virus in pasteurized milk

    02:41

NBC News NOW

The show must go on: Lawmakers team up with actors on STAGE Act legislation

04:59

In a push to help professional nonprofit theaters after the Covid pandemic, Democratic lawmakers are joining forces with actors on legislation known as the STAGE Act. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on the Supporting Theater and the Arts to Galvanize the Economy Act which would allocate $1 billion annually to invest in small stage theatres across the country.April 25, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    The show must go on: Lawmakers team up with actors on STAGE Act legislation

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    Police and pro-Palestinian protesters clash at Boston's Emerson College

    01:35

  • Chicago's iconic Rat Hole sidewalk landmark is removed

    00:56

  • At least 34 arrested at UT Austin pro-Palestinian demonstration

    02:11

  • FDA testing dairy cows for bird flu after fragments found in pasteurized milk

    02:36

  • LAPD begins arresting protesters on USC campus

    02:24
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All