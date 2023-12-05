IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lawsuit alleges Panera Bread’s Charged Lemonade responsible for a second death

Lawsuit alleges Panera Bread’s Charged Lemonade responsible for a second death

The family of a Florida man who drank three Charged Lemonades from a Panera Bread and then suffered a fatal cardiac arrest has filed a lawsuit against the company. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos explains the liability Panera faces and if pulling the drink from the menu is an admission of guilt.Dec. 5, 2023

