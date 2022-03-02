IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Lawsuit alleges Texas has 'initiated investigations' into parents of transgender kids

02:30

According to a new lawsuit filed by the ACLU and other organizations, Texas is now investigating the parents of transgender kids, and Gov. Greg Abbott is calling on "licensed professionals" and the public to report parents who seek gender-affirming care for their kids. NBC News' Jo Yurcaba and Danny Cevallos report. March 2, 2022

