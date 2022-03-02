Lawsuit alleges Texas has 'initiated investigations' into parents of transgender kids
02:30
According to a new lawsuit filed by the ACLU and other organizations, Texas is now investigating the parents of transgender kids, and Gov. Greg Abbott is calling on "licensed professionals" and the public to report parents who seek gender-affirming care for their kids. NBC News' Jo Yurcaba and Danny Cevallos report. March 2, 2022
Bob Baffert suing Churchill Downs over suspension after failed drug test of Medina Spirit
00:23
Now Playing
Lawsuit alleges Texas has 'initiated investigations' into parents of transgender kids
02:30
UP NEXT
'Tinder Swindler' being sued by Leviev family over impersonation
00:27
New Yorkers support Ukrainian restaurant as staff worry about overseas family
04:30
‘We shall continue to fight’ as Russia intensifies attacks, says Ukrainian parliament member
03:30
Biden addresses crisis in Ukraine, domestic agenda in State of the Union