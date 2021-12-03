Lawyer for Michigan shooter's parents says they are returning for arraignment
The lawyer for the parents of the suspected shooter at Oxford High School in Michigan says they went out of town the night of the shooting for protection and are on their way back for the arraignment after being charged with involuntary manslaughter. Officials say they still have not heard from the parents who have been missing since charges were announced.Dec. 3, 2021
