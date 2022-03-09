IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lead exposure lowered the IQ of about half the U.S. population, study shows

Lead exposure lowered the IQ of about half the U.S. population, study shows

A recent study shows that inhalation of lead from gasoline lowered the IQ of about half of the U.S. population, with some people born in the 1960s and 70s losing up to seven IQ points. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar has the details. March 9, 2022

