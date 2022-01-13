Leader of Oath Keeper militia, 10 others charged with 'seditious conspiracy'
03:21
Share this -
copied
Founder of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers, Elmer Stewart Rhodes, has been indicted and arrested over his organization's alleged involvement in planning the Jan. 6 attack. An additional 10 people, including nine others who already face separate charges in connection to the riot, were also indicted. Jan. 13, 2022
Now Playing
Leader of Oath Keeper militia, 10 others charged with 'seditious conspiracy'
03:21
UP NEXT
What's in Democrats' latest voting rights reform legislation?
03:35
Republican National Committee signals pullout from 2024 presidential debates
02:11
Army offers largest enlistment bonus ever
00:21
Disney musical ‘Encanto’ thrives on TikTok after theatrical release
03:02
New law will study maternity needs of moms in the military