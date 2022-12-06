IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Leaders react to Trump questioning Constitution

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    Federal appeals court throws out special master for Trump Mar-a-Lago documents

    00:41

  • Closing arguments to begin in criminal tax fraud trial against Trump Organization

    02:58

  • House Democrats receive Trump's tax returns after court battle

    00:41

  • Why Trump hosted Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago dinner

    04:31

  • Supreme Court rejects former President Trump’s plea to block release of tax records

    03:32

  • Potential GOP presidential candidates blast Trump's 2024 campaign

    03:20

  • Trump claims special counsel investigation will 'not be fair'

    02:28

  • Who is Jack Smith? AG Garland calls special counsel an ‘impartial and determined prosecutor’

    01:58

  • Former President Trump officially enters 2024 presidential race

    04:56

  • Trump announces White House bid fresh off poor midterm showing

    02:28

  • Former President Trump expected to launch 2024 run for White House

    05:17

  • Cheney: Midterm election results were a 'victory for team normal’

    02:01

  • Former President Trump votes for Gov. DeSantis in midterm election

    00:58

  • Trump and DeSantis hold dueling rallies in Florida

    03:49

  • Opening statements to begin in trial against Trump Organization

    03:45

  • Trump's attorneys accept subpoena from Jan. 6 committee

    00:32

  • Jury selection to begin in Trump Organization criminal trial

    03:52

  • Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump

    01:37

  • Pence appears to hold back support for Trump, teases possible 2024 presidential run

    04:37

NBC News NOW

Leaders react to Trump questioning Constitution

03:55

Former President Trump is drawing attention for calling for the termination of parts of the Constitution, citing baseless claims of widespread election fraud in the 2020 election. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles has more on Trump’s latest controversies since announcing his third bid for the White House. Dec. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Leaders react to Trump questioning Constitution

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    Federal appeals court throws out special master for Trump Mar-a-Lago documents

    00:41

  • Closing arguments to begin in criminal tax fraud trial against Trump Organization

    02:58

  • House Democrats receive Trump's tax returns after court battle

    00:41

  • Why Trump hosted Ye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago dinner

    04:31

  • Supreme Court rejects former President Trump’s plea to block release of tax records

    03:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All