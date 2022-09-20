IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lebanon sees wave of bank holdups as civilians demand access to their savings

03:53

Banks throughout Lebanon are shut down until Thursday after experiencing a wave of holdups as desperate civilians are taking people hostage to access their savings. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports on how people are taking matters into their own hands following years of economic mismanagement and corruption that led to the collapse of the country’s financial system. Sept. 20, 2022

