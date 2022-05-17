IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Legacy of Charlye Farris, Texas's first female Black lawyer, lives on

03:37

In 1953, Charlye Farris became the first female Black lawyer in Texas after graduating law school from Howard University where her class worked on the landmark case of Brown v. Board of Education. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson takes a look at Farris’ lasting legacy that overcame years of challenges and discrimination.  May 17, 2022

