Legacy of Charlye Farris, Texas's first female Black lawyer, lives on

- Now Playing
Legacy of Charlye Farris, Texas's first female Black lawyer, lives on03:37
- UP NEXT
Remembering those lost in Buffalo shooting01:59
A closer look at 'great replacement' white supremacy ideology allegedly cited by Buffalo shooter02:01
New York, federal officials investigate Buffalo shooting as hate crime04:39
Prison book bans make access to reading difficult for inmates04:21
Bodycam footage contradicts sheriff's statement on lacrosse team search02:28
University of Kentucky researchers aim to find solutions for Black opioid addicts05:01
Former BLM foundation leader denies allegations of money mishandling03:40
Daunte Wright's mother says she was injured during clash with police01:14
Survivors from 1921 Tulsa race massacre seek restitution03:26
Remembering the L.A. riots 30 years after officers who beat Rodney King were acquitted03:59
Black students use TikTok to hold school accountable on race04:57
Report finds 'pattern' of racial discrimination in Minneapolis Police Department03:25
Harvard announces $100 million fund after new study finds ties to slavery07:51
Justice Department probes environmental racism of wastewater crisis in rural Alabama04:48
Watch: Rally at Michigan State Capitol demands justice for Patrick Lyoya01:15
Coaching and ownership show NFL's race reform challenges09:28
Hue Jackson: For NFL teams bending the Rooney Rule, 'there's not a penalty'11:10
Grace Bastidas becomes first woman of color to edit Parents.com04:16
New Jersey mayor apologizes for racist language used in leaked recordings02:18
- Now Playing
Legacy of Charlye Farris, Texas's first female Black lawyer, lives on03:37
- UP NEXT
Remembering those lost in Buffalo shooting01:59
A closer look at 'great replacement' white supremacy ideology allegedly cited by Buffalo shooter02:01
New York, federal officials investigate Buffalo shooting as hate crime04:39
Prison book bans make access to reading difficult for inmates04:21
Bodycam footage contradicts sheriff's statement on lacrosse team search02:28
Play All